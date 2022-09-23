The Intense Combat Training The Woman King's Cast And Director Undertook - Exclusive

The actors all agreed that training for the combat scenes in "The Woman King" was an extremely challenging but also rewarding process. Viola Davis repeatedly described it as "brutal," a word which Thuso Mbedu echoed. Lashana Lynch described the training as a chance "to step into your character's actual shoes," explaining, "For the women that we're representing, it was their [routine] every day. I was grateful that we were able to emulate a little bit of what they were, in our lives, to be able to portray them authentically."

One name that came up repeatedly in these discussions was that of trainer Gabriela Mclain. From their descriptions, Mclain comes off as both encouraging and intense. Davis initially doubted she could achieve the physique required of her character, Nanisca, saying, "Because they wanted me to bulk up, Gabriela Mclain, our trainer, showed me a picture of a woman that had muscles on her shoulders. I said, 'Gabi, that's not going to work.' She said, 'Oh, Viola, it's going to work. Okay, come on. Let's get started.'" Mbedu said that her weightlifting routine "took tears — literal tears. Gabi made me cry."

Sheila Atim was perhaps the most descriptive of the combination of love and fear Mclain inspired in the actors. She said, "There were days when we would run and hide from our personal trainer, Gabriela Mclain — physically hide. As a grown woman in my 30s, I hid behind a tree so that the personal trainer wouldn't find me because I didn't want to [train] that day. She's lovely, by the way. As a person, she's wonderful and was such a rock for us. But it was a great challenge that I'm glad to say we went through."