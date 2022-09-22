Beauty And The Beast TV Special Lands A Country Music Legend

For over 30 years, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" has delighted audiences of all ages with just the right amount of wonder and heartfelt emotion. Adapted from the nearly 300-year-old fairy tale, the film went on to become the first animated movie to be nominated for the Academy Award for best picture in 1991 (per The Hollywood Reporter), and helped cement the Disney renaissance period for feature animation, started by 1989's "The Little Mermaid." A live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" came out in 2017 and introduced an entirely new generation of viewers to one of the company's most cherished properties. The film's enduring legacy has stood the test of time, complete with multiple versions of the tale in whatever form fans wish to experience it.

And now, there will be a television special to commemorate three decades of a popular franchise. The anniversary special has cast the perfect Belle in H.E.R., with Josh Groban playing Beast. Further casting announcements are being made before the scheduled air date of December 15, 2022, on ABC, and a country music legend is in final negotiations to join the cast of classic characters.