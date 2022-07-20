The Beauty And The Beast Anniversary Special Has Cast The Perfect Belle

The 1991 animated film "Beauty and the Beast" is undeniably a beloved Disney classic. The film, about a spellbinding young woman who falls in love with a prince who has been cursed to live as a beast, was critically acclaimed at the time of its release, even earning itself six Academy Award nominations, including for best picture and three for best original song (it won two of the six nods).

Now, over 30 years after the release of the film, ABC is broadcasting a hybrid live-action animated special to commemorate the anniversary, as was first announced earlier this month (via Variety). The special will be two hours long and features never-before-seen footage and new performances in front of a live audience (although the special will not be aired live). There will also be new sets and costumes in the style of the animated film.

With the news of the anniversary special, fans of the musical likely have one pressing question on their minds: Who will be playing Belle? Well, the anniversary special has just announced its Belle and the choice is perfect.