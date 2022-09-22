The Creepiest Crime Scene From CSI Season 9

Now a household name, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" kicked off in 2000, introducing a cast that viewers immediately took an interest in. "CSI" presents engaging and sometimes hard-to-watch storylines surrounding horrific crimes in Las Vegas.

The crimes are presented in a way that invites the audience along to more or less investigate alongside the team of forensic scientists. The series became so popular that the term "CSI effect," which refers to the impact shows such as "CSI" have on viewers when placed in real-life courtroom situations, was coined (via Cornell Law School).

While each episode has its share of creepy and sometimes hard-to-stomach scenes, there are some types of stories "CSI" writers try to avoid. Each season has an episode that takes the top spot for the creepiest crime scene. Season 9 wastes no time giving viewers a glimpse into the horrendous work of one of the most deranged criminal minds on "CSI."