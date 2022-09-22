Why Abbott Elementary Fans Have Their Eyes On Jill Biden

The mockumentary workplace comedy "Abbott Elementary" has largely succeeded because of its feel-good, positive attitude, which highlights educators trying to do what's best for their students. The show immediately found a captivated audience, with Salon saying the show's popularity, on the surface level, can be attributed to "to its consistently hilarious writing and plausible, lovable characters." Digging deeper, the outlet found that the Quinta Brunson-created series invites viewers to celebrate "educators' dedication to shaping the future not with earnestness, but joy, cleverness, and humor that often leaves the viewer breathless."

With such positive word of mouth, it should be of no surprise that the debut season was a darling during this year's Emmys, nabbing seven nominations, and ultimately bringing home three statues, including Best Writing. Ratings wise, the series premiered to consistent viewership (via Deadline), and it's expected that its streak will continue once Season 2 numbers are released. It looks like Season 1 wasn't just beginner's luck as Abbott's sophomore outing currently holds a whopping 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The elementary school's second year will consist of 22 episodes, nine more sessions of class than Season 1.

The future's looking brighter than ever for "Abbott Elementary." Now, as Season 2 debuts, the series is receiving some much-warranted love from one of America's most famous educators: Dr. Jill Biden.