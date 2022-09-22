The Goldbergs Season 10 Premiere Leaves No Room For Jeff Garlin's Redemption

Before "The Goldbergs" Season 10 even started, the makers teased how the season would kick off without Murray: The character would simply die. However, they didn't reveal Murray's exact fate at the time — and, as it turns out, the same applies to the Season 10 premiere.

The episode opens with the news that Murray has passed away. The exact cause of the character's death isn't revealed, however. Instead, the show focuses on the various ways the remaining Goldbergs process his passing, from dealing with Murray's material possessions to an unfortunate plan revolving around a "Field of Dreams"-style baseball game.

Murray's offscreen death is as abrupt as the character's absence after Garlin's departure, but even in these circumstances, the Goldberg father receives a loving, heartwarming sendoff, to the point that the plotline about his recliner's fate would be an easy fit on a list of saddest sitcom moments ever. The decision to kill Murray off is also quite meaningful in the behind-the-scenes context, because it effectively confirms that Garlin won't be returning in the role under any circumstances. After all, there's no role to return to.