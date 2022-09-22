Abbott Elementary Fans Were Completely Touched By This Part Of The Season 2 Premiere

In the Season 2 premiere, "Development Day," the teachers of Willard Abbott Elementary School are eagerly preparing to start the school year. While the bulk of the plot surrounds Janine's personal and financial struggles after breaking up with her musically gifted but unmotivated ex, Tariq (even with his brief appearance, it's hard not to miss Zack Fox), users on Reddit were understandably drawn to smaller, emotionally heavy moments in the episode.

Though Jacob's eagerness to use his newfound sign language skills is played for some of the biggest laughs of the episode, his zeal culminates in a touching moment in which he uses ASL to greet a new deaf student. Another "aw"-inspiring moment sees Gregory go out of his way to get Barbara the wheelchair-accessible desk she's been fighting for the entire episode. The look on her face when she sees it for the first time as she's wheeling in her new student sums up everything that makes this show great.

Referencing these moments, u/Triscuits_And_Wine wrote, "Is anyone else getting teary-eyed right now?" Meanwhile, u/jelatinman summarized, "Their effortless inclusion of both a deaf and a paraplegic kid is so heartwarming," with u/MasterPrek responding "YES! And these are real kids!" The series is already reconnecting with its class. A show can rarely deliver such poignant moments of representation while affording significant screen time to the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty (it's a long story). With such an impressive first outing, it wouldn't be surprising to see "Abbott Elementary" at next year's Emmys.