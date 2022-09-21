Chris Pratt Has Reassuring Words For Fans Of The Terminal List

"The Terminal List" may have struggled with getting approval from critics, but the Amazon Prime series has posted massive streaming numbers. After debuting in July, the series landed on Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 list with 1.1 billion minutes viewed (via TVLine). On Rotten Tomatoes, "The Terminal List" has a whopping 95% approval rating from audiences, compared to just 39% among critics.

The big question for those who have been won over by series star Chris Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL uncovering a conspiracy behind the deaths of his teammates, is whether or not the series will be coming back for a Season 2. There is plenty of potential for additional seasons, as the show is based on a series of novels that follows the exploits of the Reece character that were authored by real-life Navy SEAL Jack Carr. The SEAL-turned-author has written four sequel novels to "The Terminal List," giving the show multiple options for where to go next.

"The Terminal List" has not yet received an official renewal from Amazon Prime, but a chat between Pratt and Carr about the series contains some positive news about the future of Reece's onscreen adventures.