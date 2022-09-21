Ana De Armas Makes A Disturbing Prediction About Blonde

In a new interview with Variety, Ana de Armas said that she thinks the film — specifically her nude scenes – will be taken out of context by the internet so that viewers might pass around certain scenes for reasons that have nothing to do with discussing the film.

"I know what's going to go viral, and it's disgusting," she said. "It's upsetting just to think about it. I can't control it; you can't really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don't think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips." Considering the sensitive nature of some of the scenes, which portray the alleged abuse that Monroe allegedly suffered at the hands of others, one cannot help but understand de Armas' feelings.

De Armas then explained the turmoil she went through while trying to bring the book's brutally honest depiction of Monroe's traumas, joys, and tragedies to blazing life, and dedicates her performance to the actress. "I did things in this movie I would have never done for anyone else, ever. I did it for her, and I did it for Andrew," the actress related, referring to "Blonde" director Andrew Dominik.

De Armas had previously explained her strong emotional connection to Monroe. Before "Blonde" began filming, de Armas told AnOther Magazine that she and the film's crew laid a card filled with messages from them at Monroe's grave in Westwood Memorial Park. She explained that she did this to obtain the actress' blessing for the production to come. "Everyone felt a huge responsibility, and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell," de Armas said.