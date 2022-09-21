This Is The Moment Ice Road Truckers' Darrell Ward Knew He Wanted To Become A Truck Driver

Darrell Ward hailed from Deer Lodge, Montana and caught the trucking bug at a young age. "The age I realized I wanted to be a truck driver, I was probably about 12 years old," said Ward (via History). "My granddad was a custom harvester. [He] traveled across the nation. First time I went on harvest with my granddad I was 12 years old."

Ward leveraged his genetic predisposition towards trucking into a decades-long career, most of which he spent in the friendlier environs of the midwest, making him something of a rookie when he joined "Ice Road Truckers" in 2012. Ward once boasted that he drove 2200 miles in one sitting, driving from Montana to Kansas and back again.

Sadly, Ward passed away in 2016 in a plane crash. The trucker and TV personality was co-piloting a single-engine aircraft en route to Rock Creek Airport near Missoula, Montana. He was 52 years old. In a twist of tragic irony, he was on his way to film a special about plane wreck recoveries. "When Darrell wasn't hitting the Ice Roads he would be back in Montana doing what Darrell loved best as a log-hauler and occasionally helped local authorities fight forest fires," reads a Facebook post in the wake of his death (via Deadline). "His motto 'Any road, any load' fits his personality perfectly."