The Wicked Movie Just Found The Perfect Fiyero In This Bridgerton Alum
Prejudice, tragedy, and witchcraft — Broadway's musical sensation "Wicked" has stood the test of time. The very extravaganza that made Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth into household names has a long history on stage and in print. Though Elphaba and Galinda only vaguely resemble the characters in Gregory Maguire's novel, it was for the better.
"People have sometimes said to me, 'The musical changed your book and they made much more of a romantic competition between Elphaba and Galinda over Fiyero than your book did, and furthermore x, and furthermore y,'" Maguire recalled in an exclusive interview with Broadway World. "I'm very happy with the way Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz chose to tell the story."
Now, almost 20 years after the musical debuted on Broadway, an onscreen adaptation of the iconic roles is finally coming to life. Fans may be remiss that Menzel and Chenoweth cannot reprise the roles they originated, but that isn't to say that it is all bad news. Tony award winner Cynthia Erivo is perhaps the perfect age-appropriate casting choice for Elphaba (via Essence). And if Ariana Grande wasn't enough to bring modern audiences to the film, the actor who has just been confirmed as Fiyero will surely do the trick.
Fiyero will reportedly be played by Bridgerton's own Jonathan Bailey
Fans may be divided over Jon M. Chu's surprising "Wicked" update, but the same can't be said for the most recent casting news. Seemingly capitalizing on the pop culture sensation that is Netflix's "Bridgerton," Variety reported that Jonathan Bailey has been cast as romantic lead Fiyero. As he is clearly no stranger to a love triangle, Bailey is a prime choice for the upcoming film. The record-breaking second season of "Bridgerton" throws Bailey's character Anthony in the forefront when it becomes clear it is finally time for him to take a wife. He first zeroes in on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) for her kind disposition and female accomplishments, but it isn't long before he finds himself in the throes of passion for her unsuitable sister Kate (Simone Ashley). The forbidden romance between Anthony and Kate is just a precursor to the drama between Elphaba, Galinda, and Fiyero.
First introduced in "Wicked" as Galinda's shallow boyfriend and eventual fianceé, the tables turn later when Fiyero finds himself falling for the maligned green witch, Elphaba. Though Galinda is popular, bubbly, and a practiced witch in her own right, Fiyero finds a kindred spirit in Elphaba that cannot be ignored. Love is not just skin deep as the two embark on a dark romance that has dire consequences. With Erivo and Bailey a hit with audiences already, this casting will surely be a major win for the production.