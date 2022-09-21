The Wicked Movie Just Found The Perfect Fiyero In This Bridgerton Alum

Prejudice, tragedy, and witchcraft — Broadway's musical sensation "Wicked" has stood the test of time. The very extravaganza that made Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth into household names has a long history on stage and in print. Though Elphaba and Galinda only vaguely resemble the characters in Gregory Maguire's novel, it was for the better.

"People have sometimes said to me, 'The musical changed your book and they made much more of a romantic competition between Elphaba and Galinda over Fiyero than your book did, and furthermore x, and furthermore y,'" Maguire recalled in an exclusive interview with Broadway World. "I'm very happy with the way Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz chose to tell the story."

Now, almost 20 years after the musical debuted on Broadway, an onscreen adaptation of the iconic roles is finally coming to life. Fans may be remiss that Menzel and Chenoweth cannot reprise the roles they originated, but that isn't to say that it is all bad news. Tony award winner Cynthia Erivo is perhaps the perfect age-appropriate casting choice for Elphaba (via Essence). And if Ariana Grande wasn't enough to bring modern audiences to the film, the actor who has just been confirmed as Fiyero will surely do the trick.