Vera Drew Explains Nathan Fielder And Sacha Baron Cohen's Influence On The People's Joker - Exclusive

"The People's Joker," a microbudget Batman parody film directed, co-written, and starring Vera Drew, has become one of the most talked about films of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) — because it got pulled from the festival immediately after its midnight premiere screening. According to a statement put out on Twitter by Drew, whose film reimagines the Joker as a transgender comedian much like herself, "a media conglomerate that shall remain nameless sent me an angry letter (misreported as a 'cease and desist') pressuring to not screen."

TIFF supported Drew's defense of the movie as an expression of fair use, but subsequent screenings scheduled at the festival were canceled to mitigate potential blowback. Fortunately, while wider release plans have yet to be announced, the "nameless media conglomerate" (widely speculated to be Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns DC) has not officially killed the film's release. While its festival release has been halted, Drew claims it will be released both in theaters and for home viewing.

Looper got the chance to speak with Drew at TIFF about the comedians who inspired this controversial new movie. Among them are comedians she has had the chance to work with herself and considers to be mentors: Nathan Fielder, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Tim Heidecker. All three are thanked in the film's credits, though only Heidecker was involved with "The People's Joker" in an acting capacity.