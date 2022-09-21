The Hellraiser Trailer Has Fans Divided Over This One Big Thing

20th Century Studios released the trailer for the upcoming "Hellraiser" reboot, and it excited both fans of the franchise and casual viewers.

The "Hellraiser" franchise gained a massive following after Clive Barker's film was released in 1987. The movie adapted Barker's novella "The Hellbound Heart" and spawned a franchise that now consists of 10 movies, some novels, and many comic books. Although beloved, the franchise got a bit out of hand with the numerous straight-to-DVD sequels, with Barker having zero involvement with any films after the fourth one.

20th Century Studios and Spyglass Media decided to reboot the franchise with the new "Hellraiser." Barker produced the film, directed by David Bruckner, and stars Odessa A'zion, Jamie Clayton, Brandon Flynn, Goran Višnjić, and Drew Starkey. The movie hopes to bring the franchise back to its roots, adapting "The Hellbound Heart" like the original film. Bruckner has stated that "Hellraiser" is a reboot and not a remake of the 1987 movie with the same name.

The "Hellraiser" trailer saw massive success following its release. In less than 24 hours, the trailer has over one million views and holds the second spot on YouTube's trending list. Fans are excited to see this new adaptation of Barker's original novella, but one detail about the movie is dividing them.