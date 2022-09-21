Why Does The Lament Configuration Puzzle Cube In Hulu's Hellraiser Trailer Look So Strange?

If there is one thing the "Hellraiser" franchise has taught us, is that one should never mess with strange and ornate puzzle boxes. Sure, a Rubik's Cube from time to time won't lead to a demonic invasion, but then again, who in your life has ever solved one and lived to tell the tale?

Joking aside, the Lament Configuration in the staple element of all "Hellraiser" movies. It is one of the most iconic and enduring props from the film, acting as a bridge between our world and that of the Cenobites. With Hulu's latest venture coming in the form of a "Hellraiser" reboot starring Jamie Clayton and Odessa A'Zion (and if there's any horror franchise in need of a reboot, it's "Hellraiser") the Lament Configuration is put front and center once again — but this time, it is introduced with a wildly different appearance.

This newest film actually marks the tenth in the series (though several of the "Hellraiser" movies chose the direct-to-video route in an act of glorious pain and suffering, at least if we are to embrace the words of the Cenobites). Fans of the series have been freaking out — in a positive way — over the newest trailer, but many are wondering why the Lament Configuration's strange shape at the opening of the trailer, particularly since it then progresses to become the cube we recognize from past films.