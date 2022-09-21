Andor's BBY Dating System Explained
Time is a fleeting concept — one that becomes even more amorphous when one considers what it might look like across an entire galaxy. According to NASA, our Milky Way galaxy is thought to contain somewhere between 100 to 400 billion stars, and measures 100,000 light years across. That means if one was so inclined to travel from one edge of our galaxy to the next, it would take 100,000 years of traveling at the speed of light to reach the other side. Needless to say, the vastness of space can be somewhat of a daunting obstacle when it comes to the conventions of time.
"Andor" is Disney's latest romp through the "Star Wars" franchise, and it is about how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) becomes the die-hard rebel leader featured in "Star Wars: Rogue One." As such, "Andor" is a prequel television series that takes place before the original "Star Wars" trilogy but after the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, which puts it smack dab in the middle of a fermenting rebellion. The very first moments of "Andor" see Cassian walking into a settlement on Morlana One, and the show denotes that it is "BBY 5."
Obviously, that denotes a year. However, what exactly does this mean?
BBY denotes the time before a massive event in Star Wars history
In real life, our calendar and years are denoted as "B.C." and "A.D.," which is heavily influenced by Christianity. As noted by Live Science, B.C. stands for "before Christ," while A.D. is Latin for "anno domini," which translates to "in the year of the lord." So, what does "BBY" mean in "Star Wars?" Does it mean "before Baby Yoda," for example?
Unfortunately, no, Grogu is not part of the Star Wars dating system. However, BBY does stand for an incredibly historical moment in the "Star Wars" universe, which is the Battle of Yavin.
For the non-hardcore "Star Wars" fans, Yavin is the planet that hosts the secretive base of the Rebel Alliance in the first "Star Wars" movie. The Battle of Yavin actually refers to the skirmish that results in the destruction of the first Death Star. This means that "Andor" takes place five years before this momentous event — a victory that Cassian Andor is partially responsible for, on account of him aiding in the stealing of the original Death Star plans during the events of "Rogue One." By stealing the plans, Andor and the rest of his team provide the Rebel Alliance with the means in which to destroy the Death Star, which would have become yet another symbol of Imperial oppression. From that point on, the years are denoted as "Before the Battle of Yavin," aka BBY, or "After the Battle of Yavin," or "ABY."
Although Cassian himself will never refer to the year with that qualifier, it helps viewers place these events in the grand scope of the "Star Wars" story.