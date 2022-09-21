Andor's BBY Dating System Explained

Time is a fleeting concept — one that becomes even more amorphous when one considers what it might look like across an entire galaxy. According to NASA, our Milky Way galaxy is thought to contain somewhere between 100 to 400 billion stars, and measures 100,000 light years across. That means if one was so inclined to travel from one edge of our galaxy to the next, it would take 100,000 years of traveling at the speed of light to reach the other side. Needless to say, the vastness of space can be somewhat of a daunting obstacle when it comes to the conventions of time.

"Andor" is Disney's latest romp through the "Star Wars" franchise, and it is about how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) becomes the die-hard rebel leader featured in "Star Wars: Rogue One." As such, "Andor" is a prequel television series that takes place before the original "Star Wars" trilogy but after the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, which puts it smack dab in the middle of a fermenting rebellion. The very first moments of "Andor" see Cassian walking into a settlement on Morlana One, and the show denotes that it is "BBY 5."

Obviously, that denotes a year. However, what exactly does this mean?