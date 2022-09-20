The Disturbing New Horror Movie That's Keeping Martin Scorsese Up At Night

It's very rare, nowadays, that a movie comes out and manages to impress Martin Scorcese, let alone scare him. Back in 2019, the legendary filmmaker was asked to list out his 11 favorite horror films of all time by the Daily Beast and not a single one of them was made after 1983. Of course, Scorsese has offered praise in the past to modern-day spook projects like Ari Aster's "Hereditary" and "Midsommar." But it doesn't come often.

"Right from the start, I was impressed," Scorcese once wrote about "Hereditary" (via IndieWire). "Like all memorable horror films, it tunnels deep into something unnameable and unspeakable, and the violence is as emotional as it is physical," explained the Hollywood icon.

Whether it's a short film or a full-blown epic, if Scorsese says something positive about your movie, people start to take notice — especially when it's said to have kept the "Goodfellas" and "Taxi Driver" director up at night. And that's exactly what a new horror movie apparently did.