The Actor Who Plays Timm On Andor Actually Played A Different Star Wars Character In The Force Awakens

Jealousy can be a cruel mistress. Even when one is in a loving relationship, that tinge of possession and worry can cause people to behave in erratic ways, and to make far reaching decisions that yield disastrous results. Timm Karlo (James McArdle) is a fine example of this, in the latest "Star Wars" series on Disney+, "Andor." As the partner of Bix (Adria Arjona), Timm helps run a shop on Ferrix, a desert planet in the backwaters of the "Star Wars" galaxy. Considering that Ferrix is on the outskirts of Imperial territory, most of the planet's enforcers actually come from a private company that operates under the watchful eye of the Empire.

Unfortunately, Timm does not care for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), which is probably based on the shared mysterious history between Bix and Cassian. Timm is mistrustful of Cassian. In fact, he is a little too curious for his own good, when it comes to Cassian visiting Bix — because all Cassian wants is Bix's help, Timm thinks there is something else to their meetings. As such, Timm makes a call to local law enforcement when it turns out that they are looking for Cassian, which has some pretty fatal consequences.

That said, this isn't James McArdle's first time in the galaxy far, far away. Surprisingly enough, the actor already appeared in the "Star Wars" franchise before — namely "Episode VII — The Force Awakens."