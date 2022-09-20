Margot Robbie Shares Her Brutally Honest Take On That Barbie Set Leak
The world is waiting to see exactly what the upcoming "Barbie" feature film starring Margot Robbie as the titular dream woman has in store for audiences. The plot of the movie is being kept under wraps, and aside from a few tantalizing details dropped by Robbie's co-stars like Emma Mackey, the biggest clues regarding what the movie will be like have been mostly visual in nature.
If you spent much time on the internet over the summer, you probably saw the viral set photos that revealed Barbie and Ken (Robbie and Ryan Gosling) wearing some candy-colored dollhouse outfits out in public (People). The photos got a lot of attention in part because of the dearth of other information about what kind of movie "Barbie" is going to be, and also because of the simple spectacle of two movie stars looking somewhat ridiculous in public. And in a recent interview, Robbie shared her brutally honest reaction to the photos' virality.
Robbie says she was mortified by the pictures
The leaked set photos from "Barbie" do seem to indicate a lot of interest in the project itself, which could be a good sign for its commercial prospects. But star Margot Robbie shared in a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (YouTube) that her reaction to the photos being taken was anything but cheerful.
After Fallon brought out a choice photo of Robbie and Ryan Gosling in neon rollerblading attire on the beach in LA, Robbie got candid about how she felt when the photos were being taken. "I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," said Robbie, adding (with a laugh, to be clear), "[w]e look like we're like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life."
Robbie also said she was surprised that the photos took a life of their own online. "I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped," Robbie said, a reference to paparazzi photographers taking photos during filming. "There's probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching."
Robbie seems to be over her initial humiliation on the video, and hopefully, it will all prove worthwhile when "Barbie" finally hits theaters on July 21, 2023.