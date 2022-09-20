Margot Robbie Shares Her Brutally Honest Take On That Barbie Set Leak

The leaked set photos from "Barbie" do seem to indicate a lot of interest in the project itself, which could be a good sign for its commercial prospects. But star Margot Robbie shared in a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (YouTube) that her reaction to the photos being taken was anything but cheerful.

After Fallon brought out a choice photo of Robbie and Ryan Gosling in neon rollerblading attire on the beach in LA, Robbie got candid about how she felt when the photos were being taken. "I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," said Robbie, adding (with a laugh, to be clear), "[w]e look like we're like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life."

Robbie also said she was surprised that the photos took a life of their own online. "I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped," Robbie said, a reference to paparazzi photographers taking photos during filming. "There's probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching."

Robbie seems to be over her initial humiliation on the video, and hopefully, it will all prove worthwhile when "Barbie" finally hits theaters on July 21, 2023.