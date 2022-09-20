Fans Tell Looper Who Their Least Favorite Naruto Character Is - Exclusive Survey

"Naruto" fans all have strong opinions on which characters are the best and which are the worst. Manga fans may enjoy a particular character more than others, while anime fans could pick an entirely different character. The series has its fair share of compelling yet powerful individuals, so there are many options when choosing your favorite.

Unfortunately, given the sheer amount of "Naruto" characters, there are also plenty of options for a least favorite character. The anime spans over 700 episodes, so some characters will inevitably be left in the dust while the show explores others. But sometimes, especially with "Naruto," even if the character is front and center for most of the show, they don't have the best reputation among the fanbase.

"Naruto" fans know exactly which characters are at the bottom of most people's lists. Sakura is a character that fans widely pan, being written as an annoying love-struck girl in "Naruto" and making some less-than-ideal choices in "Naruto: Shippuden." Even Naruto has ended up at the bottom of some fans' lists. The titular hero can be pretty annoying throughout both shows, falling into the stereotypical Shonen hero tropes.

Looper ran an exclusive survey for our readers, and the results will surprise all "Naruto" fans.