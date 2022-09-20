Oliver Stark Sees A Journey Of Healing For Buck In 9-1-1 Season 6

As its title indicates, Fox drama "9-1-1" is a fictional series about some of the people who work for the various services that respond to 911 calls in the city of Los Angeles. In fact, "9-1-1" uses real-life 911 calls as inspiration, adapting noteworthy emergencies from all over the country to its L.A. setting.

"9-1-1" premiered in 2018 and has continued at a rapid pace, such that its sixth season began airing on September 19, 2022, a little over four and a half years after the show first started. Of course, "9-1-1" Season 6 continues to introduces various complications into the lives of its cast of characters. For instance, in the Season 6 premiere, L.A. Fire Department Station 118 Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) must choose an interim captain as he prepares for a vacation, putting the station's hierarchy into stark focus.

Not considered for the position of interim captain is Buck (Oliver Stark), a firefighter whose life has always been tumultuous since his introduction in the show's first season. That said, Stark revealed in an interview published around the time of the Season 6 premiere that he believes Buck to be on a journey of healing during the sixth season of "9-1-1," leaving room for plenty of improvement as the season progresses.