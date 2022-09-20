Viola Davis Received The Most Unusual Pitch For The Woman King - Exclusive

It's fair to say that "The Woman King" might not have been made if not for Viola Davis. Not only is she the star of the film, playing the fierce Agojie general Nanisca, but she's one of its producers — and JuVee Productions, the company run by her and her husband Julius Tennon, is one of the studios behind the film. Davis has been attached to the project since 2015, long before this African history war epic had a director or an official green light.

Looper had the chance to speak with Davis and her co-star Thuso Mbedu ahead of the world premiere of "The Woman King" at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. We asked the film's lead actors how they reacted to first finding out about the movie, but Davis' story about how the movie was first pitched to her is far and away the most unusual and dramatic.