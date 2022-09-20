Rings Of Power's Owain Arthur On What It's Really Like To Explore Prince Durin IV's Friendship With Elrond - Exclusive

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has simultaneously explored several different areas of Tolkien's world, with one of the biggest epicenters of narrative intrigue so far surrounding Elrond's visit to Eregion and nearby Khazad-dûm. In the former location, the Half-elven Herald of Gil-galad has joined forces with Celebrimbor to build a giant tower forge for a mysterious future project. In pursuit of this end, Elrond traveled to the Dwarven mansion of Khazad-dûm in Episode 2 to recruit the help of the Dwarves. This process led to the rekindling of a dormant friendship between the Elf and the Dwarven prince Durin IV — a friendship that is proving pivotal to the story as things continue to unfold. Elrond actor Robert Aramayo touched on this, as well, when Looper interviewed him (along with Durin actor Owain Arthur and Disa actress Sophia Nomvete) late in the summer.

"They've both got complicated relationships with their fathers," Aramayo said, "and what is good about the three of us, [as we] go on in the season, is more is revealed. I get close to the family, and secrets are exchanged, and confessions are made, and things are revealed about each other that draws us all together. We bear witness to each other's lives in this way, which deepens the friendship through the course of the season."

Aramayo's Elvish perspective is understandable. His orphaned character doesn't fully belong to any one race, which makes him the perfect candidate to span the gap between different groups. But it's Arthur's response to what it's been like exploring this extremely rare cross-cultural friendship from a Dwarvish perspective that really speaks volumes.