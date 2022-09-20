Hocus Pocus 2 Star Sarah Jessica Parker Names The Hardest Part About Making The Sequel

The stars of "Hocus Pocus 2" recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about the sequel and its relationship to the 1993 original movie. And Sarah Jessica Parker had some interesting thoughts about the process of bringing a sequel to the nearly 30-year-old film to Disney+.

"The most important thing was trying to figure out a story that everybody was excited about and that was familiar enough in tone to make sense, nod to the past, and pay tribute to a [the first film's] whimsy, ridiculousness, evilness, and wickedness," shared Parker, adding, "[t]he script was the hardest part."

That should be good news for fans of the original "Hocus Pocus" because it indicates that some effort and care has gone into the scripting process, something that isn't necessarily always the case with belated sequels when the thinking is that as long as you unite the original cast for a follow-up, the audience for the original will come along for the ride.

Parker's co-stars and fellow Sanderson Sister Bette Midler revealed that not only did they take care to make sure the script was up to their standards before signing on, they even contributed to the movie's storyline themselves. "When the first draft came in, we sent it back with [character] notes and suggestions, and they interpolated them into the script. As it went on, if there were lapses in logic, we'd bring it to their attention, but it was more about how the characters speak," Midler said. It seems clear from the cast's remarks that the goal for "Hocus Pocus 2" was to be as consistent as possible with fans' memories of the original movie.

"Hocus Pocus 2" will hit Disney+ on September 30, 2022.