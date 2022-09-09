Hocus Pocus 2's Second Trailer Teases The Sanderson Sisters' Sordid Origin Story

Director Kenny Ortega's "Hocus Pocus" arrived in theaters in 1993, and despite premiering in July, it has since become a Halloween classic. When they accidentally resurrect witches Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) on Halloween night, Max (Omri Katz) and Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) must find a way to defeat them. Luckily, they manage to do so, saving their skins and those of many children of Salem, Massachusetts, in the process. However, as it turns out, the Dennison siblings couldn't snuff out their magic for good.

A Disney+ exclusive sequel helmed by director Anne Fletcher — simply titled "Hocus Pocus 2" — will see the Sanderson sisters again rise from the grave to wreak all kinds of havoc on Salem once more. This time around, they're brought back to life courtesy of an aspiring witch named Becca (Whitney Peak), who has to enlist the help of her friends to stop the Sandersons — the same predicament the Dennisons found themselves in decades prior. The first trailer for the movie promised frights, suspense, and laughs galore, while the second has something a bit more intriguing to offer.

As it turns out, "Hocus Pocus 2" will shed some light on how the Sanderson sisters became the witches fans recognize them as.