Hocus Pocus 2's Second Trailer Teases The Sanderson Sisters' Sordid Origin Story
Director Kenny Ortega's "Hocus Pocus" arrived in theaters in 1993, and despite premiering in July, it has since become a Halloween classic. When they accidentally resurrect witches Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) on Halloween night, Max (Omri Katz) and Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) must find a way to defeat them. Luckily, they manage to do so, saving their skins and those of many children of Salem, Massachusetts, in the process. However, as it turns out, the Dennison siblings couldn't snuff out their magic for good.
A Disney+ exclusive sequel helmed by director Anne Fletcher — simply titled "Hocus Pocus 2" — will see the Sanderson sisters again rise from the grave to wreak all kinds of havoc on Salem once more. This time around, they're brought back to life courtesy of an aspiring witch named Becca (Whitney Peak), who has to enlist the help of her friends to stop the Sandersons — the same predicament the Dennisons found themselves in decades prior. The first trailer for the movie promised frights, suspense, and laughs galore, while the second has something a bit more intriguing to offer.
As it turns out, "Hocus Pocus 2" will shed some light on how the Sanderson sisters became the witches fans recognize them as.
Hocus Pocus 2 will reveal how the Sanderson sisters got their magic
On September 9, 2022, Walt Disney Studios dropped a second teaser for "Hocus Pocus 2" on YouTube, and it kicks off on a compelling note: a sneak peek at the origin story of the Sanderson sisters. We flash back centuries and see them as children, with Taylor Paige Henderson as Winnie, Juju Journey Brener as Sarah, and Nina Kitchen as Mary. They're running through a dark forest as a disembodied voice banishes them from Salem permanently. Visibly worried, they stop running as a black bird with yellow and red wings flies at great speed toward them, shapeshifting into a human as it reaches the ground.
This suspicious character — portrayed by Hannah Waddingham — speaks with the Sandersons and notes that the people of Salem were right to fear them. With an expression of interest on her face, she hands them their famous book of spells while telling them that magic can be a source of unity and wishing Winnie a happy birthday. With that, the teaser jumps ahead to the modern day, where we see the Sandersons brought back with the aid of the black flame candle, prompting them to get up to all kinds of mischief and mayhem as only they can. To round out the trailer, Doug Jones returns as Billy Butcherson.
Though it seems to follow many of the same beats as the original, exploring the history of the Sanderson sisters should be a highlight of "Hocus Pocus 2." The film arrives on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.