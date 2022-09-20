The Terrifying Way Warner Bros. Promoted Supernatural

To drive curiosity and viewership for "Supernatural" during its first season, The WB leaned heavily on one of the pilot episode's most shocking images — that of Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith) being pinned to the ceiling by flames (a fate that also befalls one more woman by the episode's end).

As The Los Angeles Times reported, the network distributed coffee cup sleeves to about 500 coffee shops across the country which, when heated, revealed that image. On top of that, however, specialized mirrors were installed at roughly 200 nightclubs. To anyone looking in those mirrors, it would appear that a woman was pinned to the ceiling behind them. One can only imagine the shock of a person heading to a club bathroom to fix their makeup, only to see a terrified woman stuck to the ceiling above them in a fiery blaze.

While these promotional efforts were certainly eye-catching, it's hard to determine how effective they were. The long shelf life of "Supernatural" alone proves that there was always a built-in segment of viewers who wanted to keep up with the paranormal dealings of the Winchester brothers.

However, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the series pilot garnered 5.69 million same day viewers when it aired on September 10, 2005, and, in terms of all WB and CW shows, it held an average ranking of 4.2 in total views when averaging across all seasons, never falling below 1 million viewers until its fifteenth and final season. Clearly, even now, "Supernatural" fans still have an appetite for more, as evidenced by the fact that The CW has produced a prequel series called "The Winchesters," which will begin airing on October 11.