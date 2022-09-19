The Awkward Backstage Interaction That Boy Meets World's Will Friedle Claims Changed His Life

Over the past several months, actors from "Boy Meets World" have been reliving some of the show's greatest highlights, darkest moments, and pranks that went too far through a rewatch podcast series called "Pod Meets World" — hosted by River Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle aka Shawn, Topanga, and Eric. The trio watches and reviews episodes from the series and often invites other members of the cast on to talk about various topics related to their time on the sitcom. For Friedle, the show's September 15 taping with Trina McGee aka Angela from "Boy Meets World" was an extra special one.

During his time on the show, Friedle viewed himself and his character, Eric, as a simple funnyman who was there to provide comic relief and entertain the audience — and it didn't matter at whose expense. On "Pod Meets World," he and McGee both recalled a life-changing moment for Friedle that involved an insensitive joke he made about McGee to her face right before they started filming, which she later called him out for.

"It literally changed my life," he said. "That moment was the moment where I was like, you can't just say stuff. You can't throw stuff out there, because you think it's funny and walk away. You could be hurting people." For McGee, that's exactly what Friedle's joke did to her — it hurt her in a way he could never understand at the time. But he apparently does now, and he is finally ready to talk about it.