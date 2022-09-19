The Challenge Season 38 Reveals Its Stellar Cast Full Of OGs

Fans of "The Challenge" don't have to wait long for the next installment, as Season 38 is coming in October. Fresh off the "The Challenge: USA" finale on CBS, the MTV series is returning with a new theme. The show that started it all in 1999 is back and bigger than ever after a longer-than-normal hiatus on the network. "The Challenge: Ride or Dies" is the new title for Season 28, which will be a partner game. The shake-up here is that your partner is tied to you the entire season — there will be no switch-ups.

For the past several seasons on "The Challenge," partnerships were everchanging as winners of the elimination round were allowed to choose a new partner if they wanted to. That idea is out the window, hence the "Ride or Dies" subtitle. These partners were selected before filming, and consist of pairings fans should be pretty familiar with (others will be very confusing). Two strangers will not be looped together, as they will be teams of people with a solid and lengthy history. Some major "Challenge" legends are back for "Ride or Dies," including some regulars who have been absent for a few seasons. Despite "The Challenge" having a spin-off on Paramount+ that consists only of OGs, "Ride or Dies" also has a cast full of long-time cast members.