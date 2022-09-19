38% Of Fans Think This Impractical Jokers Prank Went Too Far - Looper Survey

"Impractical Jokers" is known for putting its iconic comedians in less-than-ideal situations. Viewers can't get enough of seeing the Jokers be thrown headfirst into the most uncomfortable situations, and the Jokers know it. The show has seen massive success from putting its four friends in these experiences, spanning 10 seasons, over 200 episodes, and one movie.

Although Joe Gatto's departure from the series left Sal, Murray, and Q to dish out embarrassing punishments between them, the trio is still going strong. Gatto was known for never shying away from even the most cringe-inducing punishments, and the Jokers have had plenty of them.

Sometimes "Impractical Jokers" just went too far. The show has had plenty of moments that left the Jokers shaken up or in physical danger from unsuspecting bystanders. Gatto once stole baseballs from children during a New York Mets game, understandably angering parents. A man nearly fought Sal after the Jokers made Vulcano throw chicken at the man. A prank-gone-wrong left Murr running from a large man after the Joker annoyed him so much. Still, none of these moments were as bad as a certain punishment the Jokers forced upon Q.

Looper surveyed over 600 of our readers, and they think this one moment, without a doubt, was the hardest to watch.