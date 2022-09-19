Cobra Kai Still Has To Address One Major Issue Before It Achieves Its Final Form

"Cobra Kai" has done the franchise reboot maneuver a little differently from most others, aging the original characters in real time and adding a talented younger generation to carry new storylines. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have used the perfect mixture of nostalgia and fresh ideas to craft a show that has earned a 95% Tomatometer score from critics and a 92% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Since the first season hit YouTube Red in 2018, we've met most of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) old friends and rivals from the "Karate Kid" movies, from Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan).

The series has also done a fine job of centering people of color and women, introducing a long-overdue girls' championship in Season 4 and focusing much of the show on Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), his mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), and his grandmother Rosa (Rose Bianco).

However, Black characters are woefully underrepresented in "Cobra Kai," and the slight is made worse by the villainization of the show's biggest main character, Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young). He's written so inexplicably evil in Season 5 that it has done a disservice to the show, the character, and the actor, especially in light of the entertainment industry's long history of demonizing people of color.