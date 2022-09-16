Rent-A-Girlfriend Fans Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief About The Anime's Future

"Rent-A-Girlfriend" will have a Season 3 and the production on the new episodes is officially underway (via Crunchyroll). Season 2 of the series is still airing, so this will be welcome news for fans who want the story of Kazuya and Chizuru to continue. The streamer also reported that more information about the upcoming season would be announced at a special event next March. It is likely at this point that we will find out further information on what will unfold in the upcoming season and what volumes of Reiji Miyajima's original manga will be adapted for the anime.

Fans of the series have let their opinions be known about the recent announcement, with Redditor u/h_hue commenting, "Best news. GOATed show. This anime defines modern anime romance." But the reception to Season 3 has also received mixed reactions from some who find the continuing character arcs to be frustrating. Redditor u/etherend replied, "Yesss, I mean nooooo, maybe? Ugh, I just wish the MC [main character] would actually grow as a character. Also, it just doesn't make any sense why all these girls are so hung up on him, especially Ruka." Like Miyajima's manga, the show keeps us guessing where the relationship dynamics of the characters will go, and some of these hopes could very well be explored in the next installment.