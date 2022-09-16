HoYoverse Just Dropped The Best Anime News For Genshin Impact Fans

On the "Genshin Impact" Twitter page, HoYoverse has announced that the game will be adapted into an anime series. The show will be a collaboration between HoYoverse and animation studio Ufotable, which is already very good news for fans. Even casual anime viewers will be familiar with the massive success of Ufotable's adaptation of the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" manga, and part of the popularity of that series has come on the back of the incredible quality of animation that it boasts.

Though the trailer that was released was more of a proof of concept than a proper teaser, it did show some of the gorgeous animation that will no doubt be an inherent part of the "Genshin Impact" anime. How the story will be told in a serialized format, though, remains something of a mystery. Players choose which sibling they want to control at the start of the game, and their sibling then disappears. Since both characters appear central to the trailer, this suggests the anime might change the plot slightly to keep both The Traveler and their sibling together.

Either way, since Ufotable has already adapted other video games like "Tales of Zestiria the X" and God Eater," it would seem that "Genshin Impact" is probably in safe hands at the studio.