The Unexpectedly Wholesome Reason Justin Long Was Cast In Zach Cregger's Barbarian

"Barbarian" director Zach Cregger wants to make it perfectly clear that he doesn't have any beef with Airbnb. "I don't have a bone to pick with them or anything," the "Whitest Kids U' Know" actor-turned-horror director told The Hollywood Reporter. "I still use them and like them." For Cregger's first solo outing as director, the home rental platform was simply a convenient point of entry into "Barbarian," the new horror movie whose Detroit-set rental house is hiding a sinister secret.

Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård star as Tess and Keith, two renters who are accidentally double-booked at a house in a seedy Detroit neighborhood. "Barbarian" introduces Justin Long's AJ Gilbride later in the movie, during the second act, that's part of the film's unconventional structure. AJ is the rental homeowner, a sitcom actor who's been fired following rape allegations — which, we're led to believe, are true — by a co-star. Here's the surprising reason that Long was cast for the role.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).