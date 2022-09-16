Mission: Impossible 8 Had To Halt Production After Fluffiest Invasion Imaginable

Complications are afoot on the "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two" set. After the monumental success of Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick," which brought home a mind boggling $1.4 billion at the global box office (via The Numbers), all eyes are on the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" two-parter. For the first time ever in the iconic film franchise's history, two films will share the same subtitle. Originally meant to shoot back-to-back, "Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Part Two" are no longer following that plan (via Deadline), though they will still release a year apart, in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

While plot details are non-existent, "Dead Reckoning Part One" is set to introduce a bevy of new names to the franchise, including "Captain America" star Hayley Atwell, "Joker" actor Shea Whigham, and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" standout Indira Varma. The seventh film will also see the return of Henry Czerny, who played IMF director Eugene Kittridge in the first film all the way back in 1996.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" is just one of the many productions across the globe that suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a series of hiatuses and lengthy rehearsals, the highly-anticipated production finally kicked off in 2020, though not without Cruise losing his cool along the way. Now, in 2022, the eighth film in the billion-dollar franchise had to halt production once again.