Top Gun: Maverick Has Already Broken A Major Digital Record
For a sequel 35 years in the making, "Top Gun: Maverick" has defied all odds to become one of 2022's most talked about movies. The Tom Cruise-led follow-up to 1986's "Top Gun" received praise from audiences and critics alike, thanks to its breathtaking cinematography, state-of-the-art visual effects, and performances that harkened back to the charismatic star power that made the first movie such a well-rounded hit on all these fronts. It's easy to admire this film, but perhaps the most impressive thing about it is the staggering box office milestones it keeps reaching nearly four months after its theatrical release in May 2022.
The movie has become the sixth highest-grossing film in U.S. box office history, in addition to being the most financially successful movie of Tom Cruise's blockbuster-packed acting career (per Variety). "Top Gun: Maverick" helped reinvigorate the theatrical movie experience after two long years of empty seats in cinema houses across the world due to the pandemic. In the age of COVID-19, the home viewing experience became the mainstay for watching new releases, and the film has just broken another major record on the digital front.
Tog Gun: Maverick is already topping the sales charts one week after its digital release
In a press release from Paramount Home Entertainment obtained by Looper, it has been revealed that "Top Gun: Maverick" has taken the top spot when it comes to first-week digital sales in the U.S. Not only that, but the film is also now among the top 20 best-selling digital releases of all time, which is quite impressive when you consider it was only made available for digital purchase on August 23. This was no doubt helped by the special features that came with the digital purchase of the film, including behind-the-scenes footage of the cast and crew working to capture those impressive flight scenes.
With only one week of reporting available since the film's digital drop, it can be assumed that sales records will likely continue to be set. Paramount's press release also points toward the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of the movie, which will arrive on November 1. The winning streak for "Top Gun: Maverick" is likely set to continue for the rest of the year.