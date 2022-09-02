Top Gun: Maverick Has Already Broken A Major Digital Record

For a sequel 35 years in the making, "Top Gun: Maverick" has defied all odds to become one of 2022's most talked about movies. The Tom Cruise-led follow-up to 1986's "Top Gun" received praise from audiences and critics alike, thanks to its breathtaking cinematography, state-of-the-art visual effects, and performances that harkened back to the charismatic star power that made the first movie such a well-rounded hit on all these fronts. It's easy to admire this film, but perhaps the most impressive thing about it is the staggering box office milestones it keeps reaching nearly four months after its theatrical release in May 2022.

The movie has become the sixth highest-grossing film in U.S. box office history, in addition to being the most financially successful movie of Tom Cruise's blockbuster-packed acting career (per Variety). "Top Gun: Maverick" helped reinvigorate the theatrical movie experience after two long years of empty seats in cinema houses across the world due to the pandemic. In the age of COVID-19, the home viewing experience became the mainstay for watching new releases, and the film has just broken another major record on the digital front.