The Handmaid's Tale Star Gets Candid About Nick's Questionable New Marriage

The dystopian drama series "The Handmaid's Tale" — based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and developed for television by Bruce Miller — is back for its fifth season, with the first two episodes now available on Hulu. The new season picks up where Season 4 left off: in the aftermath of June (Elisabeth Moss) murdering Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), with the help of other handmaids and her on-and-off lover Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), who is now a Commander in Gilead.

And speaking of Nick, at the end of Season 4, viewers found out that Nick had remarried — following the death of his first wife, 15-year-old Eden (Sydney Sweeney) in Season 2 — but was choosing not to tell June by hiding his ring while they spoke. In the new season, viewers get a glimpse into Nick's new marriage. In the first episode, "Morning," we see Nick returns to his Gilead home after helping out June. It becomes clear right away that his wife, Rose (Carey Cox), knows about June — she asks Nick if he saw her. Rose then asks if June accomplished what she needed to do, implying she knows about the attack against Waterford and is, seemingly, totally accepting of it. She even says she'll pray for June, hoping she'll find peace.

It's definitely an intriguing setup — based on Nick's recent interactions with June, it seems as though there are still feelings between the two of them. However, Nick now also appears to have at least a friendship-type relationship with his new wife, even though she insists on serving him as she would God (her words). Here's what Minghella has to say about Nick's questionable new marriage.