The Spin-Off That Harley Quinn Writer Sarah Peters Really Wanted To Happen

In the Season 2 episode, "Catwoman," Harley and Ivy have to enlist the services of Gotham's most extraordinary cat burglar, Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. During a lunch meeting between the three, Catwoman orders cobb salads for all of them, which, in a rare kowtowing moment for Ivy, leads her to dub the group the Cobb Squad. Thematically, the scene is a hilarious way of switching familiar character traits between Ivy and Harley. Still, the Cobb Squad survives beyond the scene, later becoming an actual group that also adds Nora Freeze and Ivy's childhood friend Jennifer to the mix. "Harley Quinn" has repeatedly called back to the Cobb Squad. For instance, the group serves as bridesmaids for Ivy's wedding to Kite Man in "Something Borrowed, Something Green." And in the episode "Bachelorette," Ivy displays her hardcore dedication to the team by getting a Cobb Squad tattoo.

As "Harley Quinn" writer Sarah Peters noted to Indie Wire, she's proud that the scene has grown into a joke the show has often referenced. It's probably to the point that the Cobb Squad also deserve their own show at this point. "It's just super funny to me that we can do something that's totally random but also character-driven and that it can spiral and have this life of its own, Peters told the outlet. "I really wanted the spin-off to be a Cobb Squad show, but maybe I'll get to write that movie someday."

Peters and co-writer Patrick Schumacker continued to joke about a David Ayers or James Gunn-directed movie on the Cobb Squad in the interview. That scenario may just be unlikely for now, but at the very least, we should get to see the Cobb Squad band together again sometime in Season 4.