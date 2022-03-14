Fans Of HBO Max's Harley Quinn Series Just Got Some Amazing Spin-Off News

Right next to Batman and the Joker, one of the most popular DC comic book characters in history is undoubtedly Harley Quinn. Notably, although Harley has been transplanted into nearly as many different mediums as Bruce Wayne himself, she is one of very few comic book characters whose origins actually do not lie within another comic book. In fact, the first appearance of Harley Quinn came courtesy of 1992's "Batman: The Animated Series" (via DC Fandom). Upon her debut on television, Harley proved so popular among audiences that DC opted to incorporate the character into a comic book series only a single year later (via DC Fandom).

In the years since, Harley has been portrayed on the big screen by actress Margot Robbie and has also made way her back into animation more than a few times (via YouTube). In HBO Max's "Harley Quinn" series, the eponymous character is voiced by "The Flight Attendant" star Kaley Cuoco.

The first two seasons of the character's latest series have been praised by fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). Fans eager for more of this show's irreverent sense of humor will surely be pleased by the latest news of a coming spin-off.