Rings Of Power Star Hints At The Harfoots' Darker Past - Exclusive

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is introducing audiences to a lot of new areas of Middle-earth. Some of these, like Númenor and Lindon, are lifted straight from Tolkien's source material. Then there are areas like Rhovanion. While the region exists in the author's writings, using it as a home for the Harfoots is something invented for the show. Sure, Tolkien briefly mentions the proto-Hobbit race in the prologue to "The Fellowship of the Ring," but their history this early on, during the Second Age when the show is set, is completely unknown.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have used this gap in knowledge to flex their adaptive liberties and create a Harfoot culture out in the wild lands on the eastern edges of the Middle-earth map. Unlike the future Hobbits of the Shire, the Harfoots are nomads and wanderers, hiding from the world and surviving through secrecy and stealth (traits that their future descendants will still possess).

We had a chance to interview Harfoot actresses Megan Richards, Markella Kavenagh, and Sara Zwangobani, who play Poppy Proudfellow, Nori Brandyfoot, and Marigold Brandyfoot, respectively. We plied them with questions about Harfoot eating habits and how magic works in this new iteration of Middle-earth. Early on in the conversation, though, we asked Zwangobani what kind of dangers the Harfoots will face during the Second Age. Her answer went much further than the current dangers presented by human hunters, the wolves that follow them, and being "de-caravaned" — it also hinted at a much darker threat that the Harfoots escaped from in the past.