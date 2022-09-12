The Rings Of Power's Harfoot Actresses Talk Middle-Earth Magic And Threats - Exclusive Interview

Markella, you encounter Daniel Weyman's mysterious character, which everyone's calling the Stranger or "Meteor Man" — the Tolkien fan base is all about Meteor Man. From what we've seen, it seems like the Stranger will be interacting with the Harfoots a lot. He also has been shown displaying some mystical, magical properties — different kinds at different points. Can you give us a little more of an idea of what magic looks like and how it functions in J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay's version of Middle-earth?

Markella Kavenagh: Really early on, Rob Aramayo and I had a conversation around this, around magic and what it symbolizes in Middle-earth and Tolkien's intention with it. Something that I've been thinking about a lot recently is it's actually — and I'm sure I'm really wrong about this, and I'm sure there'll be plenty of people to correct me and talk about this in an even more intellectual way — but something that I've been thinking about a lot is, actually, it's transferring energies. When Nori meets the Stranger, they have this real, intense, palpable connection. The Stranger's energy goes into the earth through stones and fire, transferring that through eye-to-eye contact with Nori, which leads her to hold him and connect with him. Then that energy transfers through and surpasses and goes through her arms and goes through her eyes [to help] him calm down and calm down the energy that is the environment around them. I feel like there's a magical quality in that as well. You'll see that throughout the next few episodes. The way that they interact with each other is that, especially because ... Oh, I was just about to spoil something.

Zwangobani: I was thinking, "I wonder if I should ... I wonder where she's going with this." I could feel it, yeah.

Kavenagh: I was going to spoil something. Horrible.

Zwangobani: Yeah, good save.

Kavenagh: What I will say to you is that they have to find a way to ... They express their fears and their needs in very different ways. The way that energy passes and moves through them has a quality to it that is otherworldly. And that, I feel like, is quite magical. It's those moments where you don't have to speak necessarily, but you have to communicate in a certain way. I think it's through the energies.