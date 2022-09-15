NCIS Showrunner Teases The Duo To Watch For In The Big NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover

Both the Season 20 and Season 2 premieres of "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawai'i," respectively, will be two-part crossover episodes chronologically. The story will start on "NCIS," where the team is trying to get to the bottom of where Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) has gone and who may be out to ruin his name and career. Sean Murray (Timothy McGee) and his agents reach out to the Aloha State's Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and tech specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon) to help them in their search in both areas. Speaking to TVLine, Steven D. Binder talked at length about what to expect from the anticipated cast overlap.

Many are expecting the dynamic to watch for will be when or if McGee meets Ernie, but the showrunner played down that prediction by replying, "I think that just by virtue of Tim [McGee] having been around the block for 20 years, he's inherently not going to be as in awe of Ernie as one might expect. Now, Ernie might feel differently about that, but Ernie is the new kid on the block, so to speak." When answering what meeting to pay close attention to instead, he said, "The one to keep your eye on more is Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Ernie [because] they both have a fascination with Agent Knight (Katrina Law)." This makes perfect sense and is bound to be a real treat for fans to witness.