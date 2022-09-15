SNL Fans Should Get Excited For These Four New Featured Players
"Saturday Night Live" has been a staple of television since 1975, and its particular structure has allowed for something of a revolving door of cast members. Many of these comedians have gone on to have sterling careers, such as Dan Aykroyd, Andy Samberg, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell, to name just a few. Given the nature of the show, and the coming and going of cast members, a mass exodus does happen from time to time. And such an event happened only recently, with several prominent "Saturday Night Live" players departing the show ahead of its 48th season.
However, with the departure of the old guard comes the arrival of the new. Arguably this is how the late-night sketch comedy show has remained fresh and relevant during its decades-long airing on NBC. So it should as little shock to fans that the show has recently added four brand new featured players, and viewers have good reason to be excited for their arrival.
SNL has added four new cast members
According to the official "Saturday Night Live" Twitter, the sketch comedy series has officially added four brand new cast members to its ever-fluctuating roster. The new players are: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Obviously, this is intended to replace the heavy losses the show has endured as of late, but it's also just a really smart move to add some new blood from time to time to freshen up the series.
Like previous new additions, these new featured players are not without experience in the world of comedy. Longfellow has shown off his comedic chops on shows like "Conan" and "Laugh After Dark," while Kearney played Fern Dannely in an episode of Amazon Prime's "A League of Their Own." Walker, meanwhile, has had his own "Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring" episode, and as noted by Deadline, Hernandez opened for the late Gilbert Gottfried.
Naturally, time will tell how well these new comedians fare on a show like "Saturday Night Live," but for now, fans have a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future of the sketch series.