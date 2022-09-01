SNL's List Of Returning Cast Members For Season 48 Just Got Even Shorter

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the cast shake-ups on "Saturday Night Live." If there is one constant in the long-running sketch comedy series, it is the cyclical purging and hiring of new talent. While some cast members exit with little fanfare, other seasons mark generational shifts for "SNL" viewers. Season 20, for example, was the final season for veteran players like Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, and Chris Farley, whose mass exodus helped usher in the late-'90s era of Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, and Ana Gasteyer.

A similar upheaval seems to be happening now, between the end of Season 47 and the start of Season 48 this fall. In May, "Saturday Night Live" said goodbye to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney — McKinnon and Bryant both joined the cast way back in 2012. More exits and shake-ups appear to be happening backstage, too. In August, longtime producer Lindsay Shookus announced her departure after 20 seasons (via Variety).

Now, the returning cast list for "SNL" Season 48 has gotten even shorter.