The Russo Brothers' Butch And Sundance Series Is Loading Up On Studs

Following their latest film, "The Gray Man," the Russo Brothers are working on a new project. The duo is executive producing a new series for Amazon via their AGBO company, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The new series is a currently untitled reimagining of the Oscar-winning 1969 Western film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," which starred Paul Newman as Butch and Robert Redford as the Sundance Kid, two train robbers on the run.

Details of the upcoming project are currently being kept under wraps, but a source informed THR that the new series will take place in an alternate version of America, in the same vein as "For All Mankind" and "Man in the High Castle." Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who previously wrote "Eternals," are slated to write the series. The project is also reportedly planned to be part of a larger franchise that will include spinoffs. And if all of this sounds intriguing, you'll be even more excited when you learn which two rising stars have signed on for the new show.