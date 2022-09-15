The Hardest Part Of Ana De Armas' Transformation Into Marilyn Monroe For Blonde Isn't What You'd Expect

It's never an easy task for an actor to recreate the look of an iconic individual, much less capture their essence. But those are only two of the gargantuan obstacles Ana de Armas faced in bringing Norma Jean Baker-slash-Marilyn Monroe to life in the searing drama "Blonde."

Opening in theaters in New York and Los Angeles Friday September 16 before expanding to select cities on September 23 and then making its streaming debut on Netflix on September 28, "Blonde" isn't a conventional biopic of the classic Hollywood starlet. Rather, the film reimagines Norma Jean and Marilyn's personal and professional lives with facts that are imbued with fiction. Naturally, several legendary moments in the star's career are recreated for "Blonde," including Monroe's memorable movie turns in "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" (including the musical performance of "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend"), "Some Like it Hot," and "The Seven-Year Itch."

Whether it was recreating her time-honored wardrobe, Norma Jean's naturally brunette hair, or Marilyn's platinum-blonde locks, de Armas, along with director Andrew Dominik and his fellow creatives, did a lot of due diligence to ensure the film legend was properly represented. However, de Armas said that there was another element to Monroe that provided the biggest challenge to her as an actor.