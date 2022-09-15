Star Wars: The Acolyte Ups The Intrigue By Adding Your Favorite Star From The Good Place

"The Acolyte," the latest live-action "Star Wars" series, is rounding its cast with a fan favorite star from "The Good Place." Created by "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland, "The Acolyte" is set to be the first live-action "Star Wars" series set during the High Republic era, some 200 years before "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (via The Wrap). Details are slim on the Disney+ "Star Wars" show, though Headland has discussed how the series is a mystery and will depict the Renaissance era of "Star Wars," which includes technological and societal advancements that decay following the rise of the Sith and the Empire.

"The further you go back, the better things are. 'A long time ago; actually becomes more futuristic," Headland discussed in an interview with Vanity Fair. "So while we are creating this type of world, we're trying to carry George's concept that the further you go back, the more exciting and new and sleek and interesting things look." Concrete narrative threads are non-existent, but the series has already cast its lead. Best known for starring in "The Hunger Games," Lucasfilm has tapped Amandla Stenberg to headline the "Star Wars" series. Joining Stenberg is "Squid Game" breakout star Lee Jung-Jae (via Deadline), who recently nabbed his first Emmy for the Netflix juggernaut. Though it's unclear if Jung-Jae and Stenberg will be friends or foes in the war between the Jedi and Sith, they'll have to get ready to deal with one of the inductees from "The Good Place."