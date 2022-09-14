The Devastating Death Of Irene Papas

Greek actor Irene Papas, best known for her roles in "Zorba the Greek" and "The Guns of Navarone," has died in her hometown of Chilimodion, Corinth, according to a Facebook post from the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport. IMDb credits her with 85 appearances in film and television over seven different decades, from 1948's "Fallen Angels" to 2004's "Ecuba," an adaptation of Euripides' classic play "Hecuba," for which Papas also served as director.

Papas' cause of death was not immediately made known, although Variety reports that she had been living with Alzheimer's since at least 2013. Her age has been reported as both 93 and 96 at the time she died, with Variety and other sources claiming September 3, 1929, as her birthdate and others like NPR listing the same date in 1926.

In the Facebook statement, Greek Minister of Culture and Sport Lina Mendoni wrote, "Magnificent, noble, dynamic, Irene Papa [sic] was the personification of Greek calling on the movie screen and the theater scene, an international star who exuded Greekness. With the power of her talent and the charm of her personality, she conquered the world of cinema and theater."