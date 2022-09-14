Cobra Kai Creators Discuss Raising The Stakes For Season 6

When "Cobra Kai" came to fruition back in 2018, it's fair to say that much of the thrust it received stemmed from nostalgia. People love the "Karate Kid" films and the many characters they introduced to pop culture, and that's likely what the minds behind "Cobra Kai" had in mind when they put it together. However, you can only get so far on nostalgia alone. The series had to deliver narratively and stand on its own two feet if it had any hope of surviving. Not only has it managed to succeed on both of these fronts, but it's now well on the way to becoming a television classic.

Season after season, "Cobra Kai" has offered fans healthy doses of action, comedy, drama, and callbacks to the "Karate Kid" movies. At the same time, it has managed to escalate the stakes exponentially to keep things from growing stale. The Cobra Kai dojo returned, the villainous John Kreese (Martin Kove) stepped out of the shadows to take it over, and his former ally Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) overthrew him and took it for his own. Thus, by the time Season 5 rolled around, the likes of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) had an entire Cobra Kai empire to contend with.

By the end of Season 5, one has to wonder if "Cobra Kai" will lose steam heading into Season 6. The minds behind it all, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, don't have any worries in that regard. Here's why.