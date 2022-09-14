Halo Season 2 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

Of the countless franchises that have taken the video gaming spotlight over the years, "Halo" is undoubtedly among the most iconic. Kicking off in 2001 with the "Halo: Combat Evolved" title, the series has since expanded into a multimedia juggernaut. As the story of Master Chief continued to unfold with each sequel, a bunch of tie-in novels, comics, and more served to expand the world he lived in. Fans of the property couldn't get enough, and Hollywood certainly took notice. Thus, a live-action "Halo" television adaptation finally came to fruition in March of 2022.

By most estimations, the Paramount+ take on "Halo" is something of a mixed bag. Sure, it includes recognizable elements from the games, such as Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), the United Nations Space Command, and the Covenant, but it also takes many creative liberties with the source material that left fans and critics lukewarm on the endeavor. Despite adopting its own canon — dubbed the "Silver Timeline" — the first season of "Halo" didn't work for many longtime fans of the games. Nevertheless, that's not to say that it doesn't have its supporters.

As for those who enjoyed Paramount+'s take on "Halo," they'll be delighted to know that Season 2 has hit an important production milestone.