It's Logan Roy Versus The World In The First Succession Season 4 Trailer
Just when the Roy children finally came together, dad was there to bring them crashing down. Season 3 of "Succession" ended with a bombshell, as Logan Roy (Brian Cox) shut down his children's attempts of squashing to GoJo merger, proving he's always one step ahead. Not only did their dad knock them down, but their mom helped him do it. Caroline (Harriet Walter) reopened her divorce settlement with Logan, giving her and her ex the supermajority in the Roy Family Holding Company, which allows them to sell Waystar Royco without interference from the children. This effectively puts the kibosh on Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) coup that's been brewing since Season 2.
But how did Logan know the coup was coming? Kendall, Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are all stunned, but we soon find out that Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is the rat — or at least it's suggested that he is, heavily. Wambsgans — you just can't trust him. The Season 4 teaser trailer of "Succession" shows us the fallout of that failed Roy children coup, and things are heating up more than ever on the hit HBO series.
Logan Roy is still on top in the Succession Season 4 trailer
The Season 4 teaser trailer of "Succession" — released on HBO right after the "House of the Dragon" season finale, but not yet posted officially online by HBO — is riddled with deception, hatred, and disdain, the true Roy way. Tensions are higher than ever after the Roy children, sans Conner (Alan Ruck), are living in the aftermath of Logan's decision, but a lot has happened in that time that we're still not privy to.
Season 4 of "Succession" will feature the Roy family members we all know and love (or love to hate), including Kendall, Roman, Shiv, Connor, and Logan. Also back for the party is never-know-whose-side-she's-really-on Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) and sometimes-Logan-hater Frank (Peter Friedman). Tom is back as well, and thankfully we get a taste of another pairing of the disgruntled hubby with his favorite pet, Greg (Nicholas Braun). But it's clear from the trailer that Logan may have had an even bigger plan up his sleeves all along, as the GoJo merger seems to have gone a different way.
All will be revealed when "Succession" Season 4 lands on HBO this coming spring 2023.