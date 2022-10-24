It's Logan Roy Versus The World In The First Succession Season 4 Trailer

Just when the Roy children finally came together, dad was there to bring them crashing down. Season 3 of "Succession" ended with a bombshell, as Logan Roy (Brian Cox) shut down his children's attempts of squashing to GoJo merger, proving he's always one step ahead. Not only did their dad knock them down, but their mom helped him do it. Caroline (Harriet Walter) reopened her divorce settlement with Logan, giving her and her ex the supermajority in the Roy Family Holding Company, which allows them to sell Waystar Royco without interference from the children. This effectively puts the kibosh on Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) coup that's been brewing since Season 2.

But how did Logan know the coup was coming? Kendall, Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are all stunned, but we soon find out that Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is the rat — or at least it's suggested that he is, heavily. Wambsgans — you just can't trust him. The Season 4 teaser trailer of "Succession" shows us the fallout of that failed Roy children coup, and things are heating up more than ever on the hit HBO series.