Why Aisha Tyler Doesn't Think Lana And Archer Are Capable Of A Normal Family Dynamic

During an interview with Screen Rant, Aisha Tyler noted that she doesn't think Archer and Lana will ever reach a typical family dynamic. On the surface, that makes sense, as any normalcy is probably forever thrown out the window in the espionage world. In addition, Lana and Archer haven't had a regular co-parenting experience. A.J. has gone much of the series without explicitly knowing that Archer is her biological father. Yet, Tyler provided deeper insight into Archer and Lana as characters and explained why their strange dynamic might never change. "There is a real deep love there, but I don't think that they anticipate or would ever really be able to maintain any kind of normal, stable adult relationship with each other," Tyler told Screen Rant. "He's too much of a ding-dong, and quite honestly, she's too driven, I don't really think she would want it as a kind of a normalized relationship, either."

So far, Season 13 has shown that Tyler is correct in her breakdown with Archer and Lana, but it's also displayed the two at least reaching a new level in their co-parenting and care for one another. In the "Big Con," Archer surprisingly gives Lana some sound advice on texting A.J. about how much she loves her and how proud she is of her daughter. And at the end of "Saturday," it's hard not to notice the sad face Archer shows when A.J. rushes past him to go hug Lana instead. Perhaps some secret agent family bonding is in order.